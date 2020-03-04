Woman dies after falling off son’s bike

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 04 2020, 00:32am ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2020, 01:48am ist
A 51-year-old woman fell to her death from a moving motorbike after it hit a speed breaker in northern Bengaluru on Monday. 

Parvathi Hugar was riding pillion on her 20-year-old son Manjunath’s two-wheeler when the accident occurred near RK Hospital in Rajanukunte around 1 pm. She was returning home to APC Layout in Vidyaranyapura after visiting her daughter in Kakolu, Bengaluru Rural district. 

While riding the motorbike, Manjunath failed to slow down at a speed-breaker. The motorbike jumped the hump, throwing Parvathi off balance. She collapsed and sustained grievous injuries, and died at a hospital in Yelahanka two hours later. 

The Rajankunte police booked Manjunath for causing the accident with his rash and negligent riding. 

