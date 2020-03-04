Woman dies after falling off son’s bike

A 51-year-old woman fell to her death from a moving motorbike after it hit a speed breaker in northern Bengaluru on Monday.

Parvathi Hugar was riding pillion on her 20-year-old son Manjunath’s two-wheeler when the accident occurred near RK Hospital in Rajanukunte around 1 pm. She was returning home to APC Layout in Vidyaranyapura after visiting her daughter in Kakolu, Bengaluru Rural district.

While riding the motorbike, Manjunath failed to slow down at a speed-breaker. The motorbike jumped the hump, throwing Parvathi off balance. She collapsed and sustained grievous injuries, and died at a hospital in Yelahanka two hours later.

The Rajankunte police booked Manjunath for causing the accident with his rash and negligent riding.