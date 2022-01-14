Assembly Polls 2022 Live: OBC plank jolted, BJP may fall back on hardline Hindutva
updated: Jan 14 2022, 08:33 ist
The Congress on Thursday finalised the names of its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab at a meeting of the Central Election Committee held under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi. Stay tuned for updates.
OBC plank jolted, BJP may fall back on hardline Hindutva
With BJP's social engineering getting a jolt after a number of its OBC leaders joined the Samajwadi Party, the saffron party is all set to deepen its hardline Hindutva approach to work out a caste neutral narrative. Read more
Uttar Pradesh resignation spree: Is undercurrent in favour of Samajwadi Party?
The resignation of three ministers in three days and the subsequent photos being uploaded with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has changed the dynamics of Uttar Pradesh politics. Read more
2 Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLAs quit party ahead of UP polls
Amid a spate of resignations from the BJP, two MLAs of its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) also quit their party Thursday in run-up to theassemblypollsin Uttar Pradesh.
Chaudhary Amar Singh, the MLA from Shohratgarh seat of Siddharthnagar, told PTI that he has resigned from the party after a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow this evening.
Singh is likely to contest from Shohratgarh seat on an SP ticket.
Congress finalises names of candidates for Punjab assembly elections
The Congress on Thursday finalised the names of its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab at a meeting of the Central Election Committee held under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi.
Sources said the meeting, held virtually, discussed all the party candidates but did not release the list on Thursday.
They said since there was no consensus on around five seats, the party’s screening committee would meet again on Friday to arrive at a decision.
