Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Goa CM Pramod Sawant in Delhi to meet J P Nadda ahead of polls

  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 09:41 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has urged the Election Commission of India to postpone the February 14 Assembly polls by six days in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Meanwhile, two nomination papers have been filed so far for the first phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
    BJP's 3-tier arrangement for virtual rallies amid Covid restrictions

    As the ban on the physical rallies and road shows was extended for one more week, the BJP has made elaborate plans to hold virtual rallies and meetings in all the Assembly constituencies in the five poll-bound states. The saffron party has made three tier arrangements from the national, state to district level for virtual rallies. From deploying technical experts in each Assembly constituency, the BJP has made multi-camera set up at district level in Uttar Pradesh to broadcast rallies of senior leaders. Sources said that for the virtual address of start campaigners a set up is being at national level in the national capital. "An arrangement is being made at national level for virtual addresses of national leaders and star campaigners," sources said.
    Showcause notice to Samajwadi Party for violating Covid protocols

    The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party for allegedly violating Covid protocols in Lucknow on Friday and asked it to file a reply within 24 hours. The Commission, in the notice, said that available reports, prima-facie, suggest that the Samajwadi Party has violated the aforementioned lawful directions of the Commission and "therefore, the Commission, after considering the available material and extant instructions in the matter, has decided to provide you an opportunity to explain your stand regarding the said violations," it said.
    'Society will not forgive you', says Kuldeep Sengar's daughter to Priyanka

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was confronted by jailed former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughter over her decision to field Makhi rape victim’s mother from Unnao Sadar seat.

    Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019 for raping a girl in Makhi village and is currently in jail.

    Punjab CM Channi writes to ECI, demands polls be postponed

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has urged the Election Commission of India to postpone the February 14 Assembly polls by six days in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

    As Manipur heads to polls, BJP bets on Biren Singh again

    Nongthombam Biren Singh is a man of many talents. An avid footballer since his college days, Biren got recruited into the Border Security Force (BSF), where he used his feet skills to win the Durand Cup in 1981.

    2 nominations filed so far for 1st phase of UP Assembly polls

    Two nomination papers have been filed so far for the first phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. One aspiring candidate filed nomination from the Sahibabad assembly constituency in Ghaziabad district on Saturday, while Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan submitted his papers on the first day of the nomination on Friday.
