Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Goa CM Pramod Sawant in Delhi to meet J P Nadda ahead of polls

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has urged the Election Commission of India to postpone the February 14 Assembly polls by six days in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Meanwhile, two nomination papers have been filed so far for the first phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
BJP's 3-tier arrangement for virtual rallies amid Covid restrictions
Showcause notice to Samajwadi Party for violating Covid protocols
'Society will not forgive you', says Kuldeep Sengar's daughter to Priyanka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was confronted by jailed former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughter over her decision to field Makhi rape victim’s mother from Unnao Sadar seat.
Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019 for raping a girl in Makhi village and is currently in jail.
Punjab CM Channi writes to ECI, demands polls be postponed
As Manipur heads to polls, BJP bets on Biren Singh again
Nongthombam Biren Singh is a man of many talents. An avid footballer since his college days, Biren got recruited into the Border Security Force (BSF), where he used his feet skills to win the Durand Cup in 1981.
2 nominations filed so far for 1st phase of UP Assembly polls
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Assembly Elections 2022