Assembly Polls 2022 Live: AAP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab elections
updated: Jan 17 2022, 09:51 ist
Amid speculation that he was likely to rejoin the Congress, Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat was on Sunday sacked from the government and expelled from the BJP for "anti-party activities" for six years. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates
09:51
ECI will discuss the request of Punjab CM Charanjit S Channi, BJP andPunjab Lok Congress for postponement of Punjab Assembly polls scheduled for February14 as many people from SC community from the state are likely to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on Feb 16,sources told ANI.
09:49
Battle for UP: Slain journo's brother to contest polls, joins Cong
Pawan Kashyap, brother of journalist Raman Kashyap who was killed in the October 3 violence, has joined the Congress and is likely to contest the elections.
Pawan joined the Congress in the presence of senior party members Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Satish Ajmani.
Raman was allegedly mowed down by the convoy of Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni's son Ashish Misra while he was covering a farmers' agitation in the Tikunia area in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, last year.
Pawan is likely to contest the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from the Nighasan constituency.
09:22
Battle for UP: Modi to interact virtually with party workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in his constituency Varanasi, for the first time after the announcement of the Assembly elections, on Tuesday.
BJP Kashi region unit president Mahesh Chand Srivastava said that the Prime Minister's interaction with the party workers from Kashi will take place through the NaMo app at 11 amon Tuesday.
The party workers have been asked to share their suggestions, ideas, inputs, and questions for the interaction in the comments section of the app, which the Prime Minister may refer to them during the interaction.
06:48
Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat expelled from BJP; likely to rejoin Congress
Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat expelled from BJP; likely to rejoin Congress
Punjab Polls: AAP announces 3 more candidates
SAD leader Majithia booked for 'violations' of Covid norms
A case has been registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia over alleged violations of the Covid-19 norms.
