Assembly Polls 2022 Live: PM Modi to virtually interact with party workers in Varanasi today

Senior BJP leader Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank dubbed as rumours the speculations that three Uttarakhand BJP MLAs may quit the party and join the Congress. After the BJP expelled Cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat from the party, speculations began in a section of the local media that Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Roorkee MLA Pradip Batra and Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion could defect to the Congress. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
BJP, allies yet to reach on final conclusion over seat-sharing in Punjab
In Punjab, the BJP for the first time would be seen in the role of 'elder brother' in an alliance and it is certain that the Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party will contest the assembly elections in alliance with the BJP.
However the parties haven't yet reached to any final conclusion on the seat-sharing. If sources are to be believed, there are still some differences between the three parties over many seats.
On Monday, the political situation in Punjab and the names of probable candidates were discussed in detail at the BJP National Headquarters in Delhi under the chairmanship of party's National President J.P. Nadda, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.
AMU panel puts out 'charter' for political parties
Punjab cops keeping vigil on illegal activities, vulnerable areas with drones
To ensure free, fair and transparent assembly elections next month in Punjab, the police have intensified search operations, especially in the border districts, to keep a vigil on illegal activities in vulnerable areas. The operations are being assisted by the BSF, Punjab Armed Police, CID Units and Special Branch, besides the Excise and Taxation Department and Dog squad and anti-sabotage teams, Chief Director Ishwar Singh of the Vigilance Bureau-cum-State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) said on Monday.
In a jolt, Gujarat AAP loses 2 key faces, one of them joins BJP
In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls, two prominent leaders - Vijay Suvada and Mahesh Savani - deserted the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit within a span of 24 hours and one of them joined the ruling BJP on Monday. Suvada, a popular folk singer who resigned from the AAP membership on Sunday, joined the ruling BJP in the presence of its state unit chief CR Paatil in Gandhinagar a day later, saying he has "returned home".
Read more
No MLA quitting BJP, it's just rumours, says Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Senior BJP leader Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday dubbed as rumours the speculations that three Uttarakhand BJP MLAs may quit the party and join the Congress.
"The rumours have taken even the MLAs concerned by surprise," Nishank told reporters here in reply to a question.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Assembly Elections 2022