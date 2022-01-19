Assembly Polls 2022 Live: SP takes aim at BJP's policies, electricity tariffs in UP in virtual rally

Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law joined the BJP ranks, while Shiv Sena dismissed a coalition, on the lines of the Maharashtra government, for Goa polls citing that Congress believed it would win a majority on its own. The Election Commission of India concluded that the Samajwadi Party had violated the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the panel in Uttar Pradesh and four other poll-bound states in view of the surge in coronavirus infections. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.