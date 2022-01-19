Assembly Polls 2022 Live: SP takes aim at BJP's policies, electricity tariffs in UP in virtual rally

Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law joined the BJP ranks, while Shiv Sena dismissed a coalition, on the lines of the Maharashtra government, for Goa polls citing that Congress believed it would win a majority on its own. The Election Commission of India concluded that the Samajwadi Party had violated the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the panel in Uttar Pradesh and four other poll-bound states in view of the surge in coronavirus infections. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Palekar's mother addresses public
Saying that she is "proud of her son", Amit Palekar's mother says that her son will be the best choice and the "best CM" for Goa.
After announcing the candidate, AAP takes public through a video journey of Amit Palekar
Advocate Amit Palekar has been hailed by the AAP members to be the face of change for Goa, despite being a political newbie.
Kejriwal says Amit Palekar will be AAP's CM face for Goa
AAP's National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces in a virtual rally that Amit Palekar will be the party's CM candidate in Goa. Kejriwal, saying that other parties have "no options" for good CM candidates, claims that people are excited to have the party in the state and are looking for a change.
SP promises developmental works, takes aim at BJP, allies over 'double engine' claims
Chaudhary, in his address, highlighted the hike in electricity charges and said that there could be progress only "by those who understood the pain of people" and not by those who "attempt to retain their seat (of power)."
Samajwadi Party woos farmers, takes shot at BJP
Leader Ambika Chaudhary, citing 'ever-increasing' fuel prices and lack of progress, woos farmers with promises of betterment if the Samajwadi Party comes to power in the state.
Samajwadi Party kicks off virtual rally
Ambika Chaudhary of the SP is set to address the Uttar Pradesh public in the virtual rally.
AAP to announce CM face for Goa at noon
Aparna Yadav 'thankful' to join BJP
Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law, joins BJP
Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law reaches BJP headquarters
Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav reached the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
No Congress partnership for Goa polls, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
"We held discussions with Congress but no outcome came out of it. Shiv Sena and NCP tried to form a 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' like of Maharashtra in Goa but Congress leaders think they can get the majority on their own," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Goa Assembly polls.
JD(U) to contest Uttar Pradesh elections alone
Janata Dal (United), expressing disappointment at not being named an ally by the BJP, announced it would take the poll plunge in Uttar Pradesh without a coalition.
Congress woos voters with 'democratic values'
Samajwadi Party to hold virtual rallies at 11.30 am and 4 pm today
The SP, after roping in TMC's Mamata Banerjee to campaign for the party in Uttar Pradesh, announced two rallies for Wednesday.
Channi cries foul over ED raids
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that there was an attempt to put pressure and target him and his ministers as thepollingday drew near, hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in the state, including those linked to a relative of him.
UP Polls: Notice to BJP office-bearer for model code violation
An office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr was issued a notice on Tuesday for breaching model code of conduct with a communal social media post, according to an official order.
The notice was issued to Anand Chaudhary, the publicity head of the BJP in Bulandshahr Assembly area, by the office of the deputy district collector, who is also the returning officer of the constituency.
BJP confined Adityanath to his home, says Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the BJP has confined UP CM Yogi Adityanath to his home, apparently referring to his candidature from the Gorakhpur constituency in the state Assembly polls.
It shows that they have accepted defeat, said Baghel as he claimed that people are backing the Congress.
ECI advises Samajwadi Party to be careful about Covid rules
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday concluded that the Samajwadi Party had violated the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the panel in Uttar Pradesh and four other poll-bound states in view of the surge in coronavirus infections.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Assembly Elections 2022