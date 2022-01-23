Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Nadda holds meeting with BJP leaders in Bijnor

Last-minute defections and seat-sharing alliances are the order of the day in the five states that are bound for polls. With the Election Commission of India extending the ban on physical rallies till January 31, political parties are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to voters. The SP is holding multiple virtual rallies every day, while senior BJP leader Amit Shah hit the road for a door-to-door campaign to woo voters. Stay tuned on DH for the latest updates.