Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Nadda holds meeting with BJP leaders in Bijnor

Last-minute defections and seat-sharing alliances are the order of the day in the five states that are bound for polls. With the Election Commission of India extending the ban on physical rallies till January 31, political parties are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to voters. The SP is holding multiple virtual rallies every day, while senior BJP leader Amit Shah hit the road for a door-to-door campaign to woo voters. Stay tuned on DH for the latest updates.
Channi, Majithia trade barbs
Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday attacked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Congress over ED raids at Channi's nephew's residence. He also accused Channi of being involved in illegal sand mining in his constituency Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district and demanded a CBI probe into it.
Meanwhile, Channi called Majithia's allegations "baseless and frivolous" and dared him to present proof of his claims.
Over 32,000 liquor bottles seized in Patiala
Ahead of thepolls, an unauthorised stock of over 32,000 bottles of liquor was seized by a joint team of the Punjab excise department and police in a raid at three residential locations in Patiala, officials said on Saturday. As many as 2,718 cases of liquor (12 bottles per case) were recovered.
Shah meets exodus-affected families in Kairana, says BJP govt is a must to end appeasement
Putting into the spotlight the issue of alleged exodus of Hindus from Kairana before 2017, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the affected families who have since returned here as he began his door-to-door election campaign in western Uttar Pradesh.
36 MLAs changed parties in UP, 24 in Goa: Report
Thirty-six MLAs in Uttar Pradesh have changed sides over a period of time with the main Opposition Samajwadi Party being the biggest beneficiary with 24 of them.
Congress names 53 in first list for Uttarakhand; Decision on Harish Rawat's seat later
Congress on Saturday night announced the first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections but the name of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who is leading the campaign, was missing, apparently due to a delay in deciding on his seat.
UP polls: Nadda holds meeting with BJP leaders in Bijnor
BJP president J P Nadda held a meeting with party leaders and candidates in Bijnor on Saturday in the run-up to the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP leaders said Nadda reached Bijnor on Saturday afternoon by helicopter.
He then held a meeting with the party's candidates and leaders from 15 assembly seats in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts.
Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.(PTI)