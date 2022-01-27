Assembly Elections 2022 Live: Rahul Gandhi to hit campaign trail in Punjab today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to hit the campaign trail in Punjab today. Meanwhile, a plea in the Delhi High Court has sought postponement of elections due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Congress on Wednesday changed Harish Rawat's seat from Rampur to Lalkuwa and also announced a ticket for his daughter. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
TMC delegation to visit EC Thursday to discuss ‘key issues’ on Goa polls
The delegation will comprise Saugata Roy (MP, Lok Sabha), Aparupa Poddar (MP, Lok Sabha), Dr Santanu Sen (MP, Rajya Sabha) and Abir Ranjan Biswas (MP, Rajya Sabha), the TMC said.
Jyoti Rautela appointed Uttarakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress chief
The Congress on Wednesday appointed Jyoti Rautela as the president of the Uttarakhand unit of the Mahila Congress. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) approved the proposal of the appointment of Rautela as president and Kamlesh Raman, Alka Pal, Bhagirathi Bisht and Asha Manorma Dobiriyal Sharma as vice presidents of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress.
Congress leader files plea in Delhi HC seeking to postpone Assembly elections in 5 states citing 3rd wave
Congress leader Jagdish Sharma has filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking postponement of assembly elections in the five states, citing the third wave of Covid-19.
Amit Shah meets Jat leaders ahead of UP polls
In a bid to woo voters from the Jat community ahead of the Assemblyelectionsin Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met Jat leaders and said that his relationship with the community goes back a long time.
Shah interacted with over 200 leaders from the Jat community in the national capital.
He said that both the BJP and the Jat community have similar views on important issues.
Uttarakhand polls: Congress shifts Harish Rawat to Lalkuwa seat, announces ticket to his daughter
Congress on Wednesday shifted its campaign face Harish Rawat to Lalkuwa seat for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, two days after his name wasdeclaredfor Ramnagar seat.
