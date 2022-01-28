Assembly Elections 2022 Live: Shah says 'goonda raj' to return if Akhilesh's SP forms government in UP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed Akhilesh Yadav and said that 'goona raj' would return if his SP forms the government in Uttar Pradesh. In Manipur, the Congress announced a pre-poll alliance with five other parties, with a common goal of defeating the BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said the previous day that he would soon announce a CM candidate for the Punjab elections starting February 20. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Cong believes power belongs to people but for other parties it lies with PM, CM: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused rival political parties of concentrating power in the hands of the PM or the CM while according to his party’s ideology, it belongs to people.
'Goonda raj' to return if Akhilesh forms govt in UP: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying "goonda raj" will return to Uttar Pradesh if his party comes to power in the Assembly polls.
Congress stitches pre-poll alliance with five other parties in Manipur
Seeking to defeat the BJP-led government in Manipur, Congress on Thursday joined hands with five other political parties to form a pre-poll alliance, the name and common minimum programme of which will be announced soon.
