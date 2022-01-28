Assembly Elections 2022 Live: Shah says 'goonda raj' to return if Akhilesh's SP forms government in UP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed Akhilesh Yadav and said that 'goona raj' would return if his SP forms the government in Uttar Pradesh. In Manipur, the Congress announced a pre-poll alliance with five other parties, with a common goal of defeating the BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said the previous day that he would soon announce a CM candidate for the Punjab elections starting February 20. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...