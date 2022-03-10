Interactive | Live updates on Assembly polls counting

Interactive | Live updates on Assembly election counting

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 11:03 ist
Credit: DH creative

Counting for Assembly election results in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - are under way on Thursday. While BJP is leading in UP, AAP is ahead in Punjab.

Also follow Assembly Election Constituency-wise Result 2022 Live

Track live updates on the counting

 

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

