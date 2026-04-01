Today's Horoscope – April 01, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 April 2026, 00:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You feel aggressive or competitive concerning work. You may hire others. Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible. Travel highlighted.
Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Your social inhibitions are loosened, and you may have a wild flirtation or act in a rather reckless way in a relationship. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Lucky Colour: Chocolate Lucky Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Opportunities for travel must be carefully considered. Dream a little today. Spouse troublesome. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Lucky Colour: green Lucky Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. Communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today.
Lucky Colour: amethyst Lucky number:1
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Your temper fuses as someone criticizes your efforts. Home environment may be volatile if precautions aren't taken. Your talking skills can bring new opportunities. Speculation to be avoided.
Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky number: 9
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Pamper yourself today. Your relationship appears to be stressed out. You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding possible in the family.
Lucky colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down.
Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you.
Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky number: 6
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down.
Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Don’t spend money that you really don't have. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long-broken friendship
Lucky Colour: purple Lucky Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind.
Lucky Colour: lilac. Lucky Numbers: 1
Amara Ramdev