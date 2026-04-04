Today's Horoscope – April 04, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 April 2026, 23:43 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals.
Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A new partnership/romance begins today. Avoid extravagance or risky financial schemes today. Take care of your appearance as you might be invited to parties or functions today.
Lucky Colour: lemon Lucky Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Try not to place trust in the wrong person or get carried away by futile projects.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. Hobbies prove lucrative and provide a steady source of income.
Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Try not to judge new faces harshly.
Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Workload and hectic schedules take a toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Don’t let others cause any friction with your partner. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Lucky Colour: Amethyst Lucky Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier
responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Lucky Colour: Garnet Lucky Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences.
Lucky Colour Ivory Lucky Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You are careful with money, but it works both ways. Your sense of humour carries you through a sticky patch. A day to express your emotions, get what you want and follow your heart.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Your dreamy disposition is attractive, but at work a more practical approach will help. You will accomplish much today, if you are not stubborn or proud.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 5
Amara Ramdev