Today's Horoscope – April 05, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 April 2026, 00:08 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Your personal magnetism continues, but self-indulgence could be avoided. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today.
Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A wonderful day for creative people. Your work will flow effortlessly. Watch out for minor ailments. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation.
Lucky Colour: maroon Lucky Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Your leadership qualities come to the fore today Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Children bring joy.
Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck.
Lucky Colour: silver Lucky Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend.
Lucky Colour: Aquamarine Lucky Number: 2
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Travel and transportation highlighted today. A good day to buy a car or other gadgets. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Friendships increase and your relationship with friends expands. A phase when unhappy situations turn out to be providential in the long run. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues.
Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make.
Lucky Colour: Ruby-red Lucky Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you!
Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life.
Lucky Colour: Coral Lucky Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Money is no problem today, but unexpected expenses do crop up. Health good. It is important to hold your ground and push for success. Your personal charm and magnetism make you a big hit.
Lucky Colour: Moonstone Lucky Number: 4
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A productive day if you can keep your expectations within
reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour.
Lucky Colour: Teal Lucky Number: 1
Amara Ramdev