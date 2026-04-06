Today's Horoscope – April 06, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20) A new romance or a revitalization of a current one likely. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. Travel plans to be avoided.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Your significant other is moody. Travel plans need to be worked out. A long-distance pilgrimage could be in the offing. A friend may turn against you so watch your words.
Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Financially a very steady position. Long overdue debts will be paid to you, and old accounts will be settled. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities.
Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Affairs of the heart need caution, and a trusted friend may not deserve your trust. Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Travel highlighted.
Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): You are feeling irritable. A good time for partnerships. The moon highlights matters of the heart today. finances loom large - investment, credit arrangements, the mortgage and any joint holdings.
Lucky Colour: lilac Lucky Number: 5
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Today you may need to call on all your patience as you deal with difficult friends, family and colleagues! A female may be problematic or erratic. Communications or travel may be affected.
Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Make time for your hobbies, and also a workout regimen. You are feeling close to a burn-out now. New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards.
Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): The Moon puts you in a mellow mood and makes you more accessible. Not a day for confrontations. You are overly sensitive, and this proves troublesome in the area of love and romance.
Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well but are temperamental and difficult to get along with.
Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Your social circuit is expanding, and new horizons opening up.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Number: 6
Amara Ramdev