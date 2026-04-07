Today's Horoscope – April 07, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A windfall or legacy may come through. Emotional issues or
personal problems may drag you down today. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Romance blooms. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully. A very unusual connection can be made today. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Siblings cause anxiety. family outing or short pleasure trip
happens today. Visitors are likely to drop by. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered.
Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use.
Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 3
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information.
Lucky Colour: Apricot Lucky Number: 6
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 5
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Arguments could prevail. Talk to someone you trust. Writing and public speaking are especially favoured today. You are more accessible today, but you need to not fritter away your time.
Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A
partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today.
Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today.
Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 1
Amara Ramdev