Today's Horoscope – April 08, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Colour: Purple Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Colour: Jade Number:5
May 22 - June 21
Your loyalty will pull your through a tight spot. You guessed right all along! you can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Colour: Blue Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Colour: Opal Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and
you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Colour: Orange Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
You've been in a rut, and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments
and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Colour: Silver Number: 7
September 23 - October 22
Spend time by yourself to avoid any conflicts with family members. Court decisions may not be favourable. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. Colour: Lime Number:9
October 23 - November 21
Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavoury debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Colour: Green Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Colour: Mauve Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds
and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Colour: Apricot Number: 8
January 21 - February 19
Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Colour: Amber Number 6
February 20 - March 20
Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Colour: Peach Number:5
Amara Ramdev