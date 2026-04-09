Today's Horoscope – April 09, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You have the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome. Colour: Mustard Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
Your emotions may seem misleading, but your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. Colour: Gold Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Colour: Beige Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You are feeling optimistic, while the new week adds serenity to your buoyant nature. Your partner or spouse brings luck. It is time to plan the big family outing. Colour: Apricot Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
A woman may provide valuable assistance. The female element is strong in your life today - mother, spouse, friend. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. Colour: Burgundy Number:5
August 22 - September 23
Your social inhibitions are loosened, and you may have a wild flirtation or to act in a rather reckless way in a relationship. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Colour: Biscuit Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little. Colour: Blue Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. Colour: Coffee Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. Number: 1 Colour: Purple
December 23 - January 20
A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. Colour: Olive Number: 9
January 21 - February 19
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to buy a vehicle. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Colour: Teal Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on
your own. You have more support than you realise. Colour: Yellowe Number: 7
Amara Ramdev