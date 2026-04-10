Today's Horoscope – April 10, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Colour: Plum Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Colour: Cream Number: 4
May 22 - June 21
Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary and continue on a steady course. Colour: Magenta Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Colour: Green Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Colour: Silver Number: 1
August 22 - September 23
Avoid risky adventures today. Your creativity highlighted, and money comes your way. Your social calendar is very promising. A long-term goal is finally realized. Colour: Mustard Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Emotionally you feel more settled. Material matters and finance seem more important to you. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. Colour: Orchid Number:6
October 23 - November 21
Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist now. Colour: Purple Number: 2
November 22 - December 21
Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Don’t dismiss someone who works under you. An older loved one may be having problems. Time to ask questions and demand answers. Colour: Olive-green Number: 5
December 23 - January 20
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Colour: Ivory Number: 7
January 21 - February 19
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Colour: Maroon Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Colour: Indigo Number: 1
Amara Ramdev