Today's Horoscope – April 11, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 April 2026, 18:38 IST
March 21 - April 20
Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Colour: Mango; Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
Put your efforts into your work or money-making ventures rather than your emotional life today. Money comes from an unexpected source. Don't hesitate to go ahead with any plans for entertainment. Colour: Saffron; Number: 1
May 22 - June 21
Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. .A junket comes through. In-laws are troublesome. Romance will unfold if you take trips or get together with friends. Colour: Sapphire-blue; Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
A very promising opportunity or contact can occur today. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Colour: Cream; Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Family relationships and social contacts are emphasized today. Finances need sorting out. A second-marriage, in-laws and a court decision are unfavourably indicated. People in authority make impossible demands on you. Colour: Beige; Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Romance now reveals its dreamy and magic. For the water sign Pisces, emotions can get a bit too diluted at times, keep a grip on yourself and take charge of the situation at hand. Caution in financial affairs advised. Colour: Magenta; Number: 7
September 23 - October 22
Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on an emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Colour: Saffron; Number: 1
October 23 - November 21
Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual but happening! colour: Maroon; Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Gathering information about the past or meeting a friend from the past, secret travel possible today. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work. Colour: Ash; Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Romantic encounters need caution. Children demand your time today. Your hard work will pay dividends now. Don't take offence at comments made by co- workers. Colour: Coffee; Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
Energy can be intense during this period. You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Colour: White; Number: 4
Amara Ramdev