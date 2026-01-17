Today's Horoscope – April 12, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 April 2026, 18:40 IST
March 21 - April 20
A windfall or legacy may come through. Emotional issues or personal problems may drag you down today. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Colour: Mustard; Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
Romance blooms. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully. A very unusual connection can be made today. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Colour: Blue; Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Siblings cause anxiety. family outing or short pleasure trip happens today. Visitors are likely to drop by. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Colour: Lilac; Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
You are feeling optimistic, while the new week adds serenity to your buoyant nature. Your partner or spouse brings luck. It is time to plan the big family outing. Colour: Apricot; Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
A woman may provide valuable assistance. The female element is strong in your life today - mother, spouse, friend. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. Colour: Burgundy; Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Your social inhibitions are loosened, and you may have a wild flirtation or to act in a rather reckless way in a relationship. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Colour: Biscuit; Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Colour: Lavender; Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information. Colour: Amber; Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Colour: Plum; Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Try to entertain an important client today. Don't be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now.Colour: Brown; Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Colour: Purple; Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Colour: Mango; Number: 2
Amara Ramdev