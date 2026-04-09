Today's Horoscope – April 13, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 April 2026, 18:36 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Colour: Purple; Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Colour: Jade; Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Your loyalty will pull your through a tight spot. You guessed right all along! you can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Colour: Blue; Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. Colour: opal; Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Stress-related problems occur. Keep a low-profile and be a spectator- all the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time. Colour: Purple; Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Loneliness may be an issue, despite being surrounded by well-wishers. Colour: Tan; Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Avoid the temptation to get carried away by the importance you have attained recently. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercise or physical training should be avoided. Colour: Burgundy; Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Your hard work will reap rewards. You can now correct past mistakes and learn from them. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. Colour: Mauve; Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
You could develop and gain a deeper understanding of yourself. An involvement in charitable organizations possible. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Colour: Sky-Blue; Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Colour: Jade; Number: 9
January 21 - February 19
Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences. Colour: yellow; Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Colour: lilac; Numbers: 8
Amara Ramdev