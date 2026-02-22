Today's Horoscope – April 14, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 April 2026, 18:57 IST
March 21 - April 20
A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature. Colour: Blue; Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
Discord may arise with someone you're close to. Property deals look good. Those who haave been too demanding should be put in their place. Travel plans come awry. Colour: Pink; Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. It is wise to keep your counsel and not get involved in arguments. Colour: Amber; Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blow ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which leaves you feeling alone and frustrated. Colour: White; Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. Colour: red; Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Colour: coffee; Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Colour: Turquoise; Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So, stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. colour: Yellow; Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation. Colour: pearl; Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Avoid public displays of luxury and wealth. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Colour: Beige; Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Try not to place trust in the wrong person or get carried away by futile projects. Colour: Mauve; Number: 8
Amara Ramdev