Today's Horoscope – April 15, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 April 2026, 23:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20): Your artistic abilities are heightened. At work, a new project comes through. A friend is supportive. Throat infections and allergies indicated—health needs caution. Lucky colour: Mustard | Lucky number: 7
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21): A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organisational hierarchy—a transfer is quite likely. Lucky colour: Ivory | Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 – Jun 21): Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Lucky colour: Apricot | Lucky number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22): Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Keep your cool. Talks with businesspeople may lead to important opportunities. Lucky colour: White | Lucky number: 2
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 21): Parents or an older relative take up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Lucky colour: Purple | Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 – Sept 23): You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Lucky colour: Cream | Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23): Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Lucky colour: Aquamarine | Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22): A sense of your own uniqueness and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Lucky colour: Indigo | Lucky number: 4
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22): Home and family matters will come into focus—renovation, gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree, why not? Lucky colour: Scarlet | Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20): Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don’t yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky colour: White | Lucky number: 1
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19): Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about recent dramatic events in your life. Lucky colour: Ash | Lucky number: 3
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Don’t take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You may experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Lucky colour: Ivory | Lucky number: 8
Amara Ramdev