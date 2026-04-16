Today's Horoscope – April 16, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 April 2026, 23:31 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20): Today marks a pivotal point in your career; seize opportunities as they arise. Relationships with loved ones could be tested but will ultimately strengthen. Your financial acumen will bring rewards. Avoid impulsive decisions in personal matters. Lucky colour: Carnation | Lucky number: 7
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21): Financial prospects brighten; expect good news by midday. While social events may be enticing, prioritise family time. Be mindful of your words as they can have a lasting impact today. Lucky colour: Olive | Lucky number: 9
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 – Jun 21): Communication is key; an important conversation awaits you. Be prepared for unexpected travel plans. Balance work and leisure to keep stress at bay. Lucky colour: Sapphire-blue | Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22): Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good and will bring great pleasure. Family life is smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. Lucky colour: Yellow | Lucky number: 6
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 21): Career prospects look good. Long-due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion—go with the flow and don’t let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky colour: Sky-blue | Lucky number: 2
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 – Sept 23): Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated—use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky colour: Topaz | Lucky number: 8
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23): You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective now prevails. Don’t interfere in other people’s affairs—being diplomatic is key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Lucky colour: Saffron | Lucky number: 5
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22): Don’t rely too much on other people’s commitments, as you may be let down. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. Travel plans are in the offing. Lucky colour: Jade | Lucky number: 4
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22): Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Business transactions are favoured. You may connect with relatives. News or information you receive will be highly satisfying. Lucky colour: Scarlet | Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20): Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations are best avoided. Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate—be discreet about any information you uncover. Children bring joy. Lucky colour: Orange | Lucky number: 2
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19): Your personal charm and magnetism make you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration, and plenty of invitations will keep your spirits high today. Lucky colour: Cerise | Lucky number: 9
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Romance, humour, and imagination are heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Lucky colour: Crimson | Lucky number: 7
Amara Ramdev