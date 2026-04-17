Today's Horoscope – April 17, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 April 2026, 20:40 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20): A disappointment or setback you’ve experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow—it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky colour: Copper | Lucky number: 8
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21): A response from that special one is indicated. An old issue you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t wait for opportunities to find you today—get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky colour: Red | Lucky number: 5
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 – Jun 21): You can excel where you’ve failed before if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind—be tolerant, but don’t let anyone take you for granted. Lucky colour: Maroon | Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22): Be diplomatic when dealing with in-laws. Court decisions may not be favourable today. Home, domestic arrangements, and family relationships could bog you down unless you are ready to make changes. Lucky colour: Honey | Lucky number: 3
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 21): Getting through to other people may be challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career could take off with a bang. Lucky colour: Yellow | Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 – Sept 23): You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this positive energy. Go with the flow, but be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky colour: Cream | Lucky number: 4
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23): You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow, but be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky colour: Coffee | Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22): If you are willing to take risks, this is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy—either external or within. Lucky colour: Teal | Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22): The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but it’s not the day for big decisions. Be prudent and avoid rushing headlong into new avenues. Lucky colour: Lilac | Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20): Getting through to other people may be challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career could take off with a bang. Lucky colour: Cerise | Lucky number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19): Avoid the tendency to blame others for what has happened. A failure to take responsibility for your actions and accept consequences will not lead to harmonious relationships. Lucky colour: Ash | Lucky number: 8
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart—not your head—rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky colour: Pink | Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev