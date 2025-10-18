Today's Horoscope – April 18, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 April 2026, 18:36 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20): Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you’ll fare much better. Lucky colour: White | Lucky number: 4
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21): If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs with losses and gains. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky colour: Grey | Lucky number: 8
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 – Jun 21): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do—every contract you enter and every new person you meet. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. Lucky colour: Jade | Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22): Your intuitive abilities are at their peak today, making it easier to navigate tricky emotional waters. Family matters take precedence, but find time for yourself to recharge. Artistic pursuits or hobbies could prove rewarding. Lucky colour: Ash | Lucky number: 2
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 21): Your magnetic presence draws people toward you in social situations. Be cautious with your financial decisions—not every shiny opportunity is golden. Your intuitive instincts help you navigate tricky situations. Lucky colour: Purple | Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 – Sept 23): Your detail-oriented nature shines at work, making you the go-to problem solver. In personal matters, try not to overanalyse—it could lead to unnecessary stress. Take some time out to indulge in life’s simpler pleasures. Lucky colour: Wine | Lucky number: 9
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23): Changes at home are possible and a relationship may put a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one’s health needs attention. Your work will be appreciated, but you may be a bit too exacting for friends today. Lucky colour: Plum | Lucky number: 4
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22): A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion and miscommunication between you and others are possible today. Lucky colour: Saffron | Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22): You may feel impatient or restless. You have plenty of energy and the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected. Lucky colour: Orange | Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20): A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people may be unpredictable and evasive, causing concern. Your loyalty may be keeping you from seeing the facts clearly. Lucky colour: Cream | Lucky number: 5
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19): Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in positions of power about your intentions. Socialise with clients or senior figures—being a wallflower won’t help today. Lucky colour: Coral | Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You sense change in the air but may be unsure how to handle it. Lucky colour: Honey | Lucky number: 8
Amara Ramdev