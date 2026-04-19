Today's Horoscope – April 19, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 April 2026, 23:31 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20): Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Lucky colour: Emerald | Lucky number: 1
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21): You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel, write letters, and catch up with a friend you have neglected. Promotion or an opportunity for advancement may come for some. Lucky colour: Tan | Lucky number: 5
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 – Jun 21): Your hard work will reap rewards. You can now correct past mistakes and learn from them. Explore occult sciences such as astrology, tarot cards, runes, gems, or aromatherapy. Lucky colour: Amber | Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22): Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes may be delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Lucky colour: Purple | Lucky number: 2
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 21): If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced, don’t overreact. Health is good, but do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork could be the main culprits. Lucky colour: Lemon | Lucky number: 9
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 – Sept 23): A disappointment or setback you’ve experienced has made it hard to know who you can and can’t trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow—it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky colour: Copper | Lucky number: 7
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23): Good news through mail will cheer you up. Career opportunities will trickle in, so try to make the most of them. You can make major accomplishments on a business tour. Lucky colour: Crimson | Lucky number: 3
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22): A strenuous day, and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. Health is good, but do not neglect any symptoms. Lucky colour: Coffee | Lucky number: 8
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22): Your financial obligations may put you under stress today—de-stress with meditation. The occult fascinates you. The flow of money is stable and will improve. Lucky colour: Honey | Lucky number: 6
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20): Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs may remain private. A project you’ve been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Lucky colour: Apricot | Lucky number: 5
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19): Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist. Be open to positive influences from others. Lucky colour: Peach | Lucky number: 1
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20): You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in matters you wish to keep secret. Try to be more forthcoming. Avoid quarrelsome people—arguments will only drain your energy. Lucky colour: Amethyst | Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev