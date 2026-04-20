Today's Horoscope – April 20, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem.
Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
This is great day for artistic pursuits and creative endeavours. A seminar or conference you attend will help you network with all the right persons. Career-wise this could be the start of a new dimension that could be both new and challenging to you.
Colour: Garnet | Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
The day starts off as usual, however the pace picks up with meetings, calls and an unexpected invite to a black-tie affair. This function could be viewed as a platform for doing some serious networking and meeting like-minded people.
Colour: Plum | Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door.
Colour: Lemon | Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Colour: Peach | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Colour: White | Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable.
Colour: Amber | Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Ash | Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves.
Colour: Chocolate | Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Your partner proves troublesome today. Avoid confrontations. You will find many reasons for frustration with family and co-workers.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Colour: Silver | Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
Relationships with the opposite sex are intensified now. You may be tempted to act on an infatuation. Spend wisely to pace your resources to last through the coming challenges.
Colour: Copper | Number: 6
Amara Ramdev