Today's Horoscope – April 21, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Colour: Indigo | Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Colour: Orange | Number: 1
May 22 - June 21
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Colour: Tan | Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
An unexpected windfall or gain comes your way. Open your heart, watch a romance unfold and bloom. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship.
Colour: Pink | Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters.
Colour: Brown | Number: 2
August 22 - September 23
Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 5
September 23 - October 22
A more confident approach with your superiors could do the trick. You are very good at what you do, and you should project that amount of confidence. At work, a new group of friends are enticing you to spend time with them, but don’t forget your comfort zone either.
Colour: saffron | Number: 3
October 23 - November 21
Work takes prime importance today as you get caught up in office politics. Litigation worries need to be put aside as things will fall into place for you.
Colour: Tan | Number: 8
November 22 - December 21
You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short lived. Be careful not to come on too strongly.
Colour: Orange | Number:6
December 23 - January 20
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true.
Colour: Saffron | Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel.
Colour: Opal | Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: Cocoa | Number: 4
Amara Ramdev