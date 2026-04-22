Today's Horoscope – April 22, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Beige | Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money but today is a day to splash it around!
Colour: Green | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with loved ones. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative.
Colour: Purple | Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
An unexpected windfall or gain comes your way. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship.
Colour: Pink | Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters.
Colour: Beige | Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women emphasised. Relationships take a different meaning, as your perspective also changes.
Colour: Ochre | Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation.
Colour: Magenta | number: 4
November 22 - December 21
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour.
Colour: Turquoise | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true.
Colour: Violet | Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel.
Colour: Saffron | Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Colour: Mango | Number: 5
Amara Ramdev