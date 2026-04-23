Today's Horoscope – April 23, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Colour: Maroon | Number: 1
May 22 - June 21
You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 7
July 23 - August 21
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week.
Colour: Cream | Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan.
Colour: Orange | Number: 3
September 23 - October 22
Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important.
Colour: Chrome | Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Colour: Brown | Number: 8
November 22 - December 21
Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour.
Colour: Ochre | Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Colour: Silver | Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities
or creative projects bring changes at home.
Colour: Scarlet | Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects
bring changes at home.
Colour: Amber | Number: 7
Amara Ramdev