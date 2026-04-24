Today's Horoscope – April 24, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. At home, tempers are flying and everyone is in a combative mood, so you back off now to ensure peace.
Colour: Gold | Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
You have the gift of the gab and the ability to motivate others. You could have quite a fan following due to your prowess with words. You are easy-going by nature, but don’t let anyone take you for granted today.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
An older family member is taking up a lot of your time. However, your caring and attentive attitude to the elderly is winning you many admirers, and someone is secretly crushing on you. An unexpected junket takes you by surprise. Try to combine pleasure and work by taking your loved one with you.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
A spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and will go to great lengths to make life more exciting.
Colour: Olive-green | Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Partnerships and cooperative alliances are emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how well you can adapt to new situations.
Colour: Honey | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
A response from that special one is indicated. An old issue you thought resolved may crop up now. Career-wise, a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion.
Colour: Orange | Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past.
Colour: Sea-green | Number: 2
October 23 - November 21
A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. Don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one, could have a happy ending.
Colour: Indigo | Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 7
January 21 - February 19
You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need to be talked through with a close one.
Colour: Saffron | Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Colour: Purple | Number: 9
Amara Ramdev