Today's Horoscope – April 25, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned.
Colour: Violet | Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
Your emotions may seem misleading. But your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building-up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently.
Colour: Gold | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted.
Colour: Beige | Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercising.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Colour: Grey | Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasized. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow.
Colour: Green | Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find.
Colour: Tan | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Colour: Orange | Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs, and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away.
Colour: Coffee | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine.
Colour: Jade | Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons.
Colour: Buff | Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Colour: Beige | Number: 8
Amara Ramdev