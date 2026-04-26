Today's Horoscope – April 26, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 April 2026, 23:27 IST
March 21 - April 20
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Colour: Indigo | Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Colour: Orange | Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Colour: Salmon-pink | Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Colour: Coffee | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place.
Colour: Burgundy | Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations. However, a solitary weekend indulging yourself in your own company, can’t be all that bad!
Colour: Topaz | Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Crimson | Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So, it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner.
Colour: Garnet | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine.
Colour: Jade | Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons.
Colour: Buff | Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Colour: Beige | Number: 8
Amara Ramdev