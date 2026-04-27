Today's Horoscope – April 27, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 April 2026, 23:28 IST
March 21 - April 20
Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results!
Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new.
Colour: Red | Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters. You may have a heavy workload today. Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities.
Colour: Brown | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle.
Colour: lilac | Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Some will make a major purchase for the home.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
You've sorted out so much in your life recently. Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Workload increases. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Colour: Saffron | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. The moon gives you a rare perception and sensitivity, making you seem irresistible. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results!
Colour: Mauve | Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Colour: White | Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful with others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation and every new person you meet today.
Colour: Sky-blue | Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Colour: Orange | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity what you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Colour: Beige | Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Colour: Blue | Number: 6
Amara Ramdev