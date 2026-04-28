Today's Horoscope – April 28, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues.
Lucky colour: Jade Lucky number: 1
April 21 - May 21
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past.
Lucky colour: Sea-green Lucky number: 4
May 22 - June 21
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and may surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top.
Lucky colour: Emerald Lucky number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Organize your day well if you wish to accomplish all you set out to do. Do not sign any contracts today.
Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 2
July 23 - August 21
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good, but do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits.
Lucky colour: Lemon Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky colour: Copper Lucky number: 5
September 23 - October 22
You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 3
October 23 - November 21
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Lucky colour: Jade Lucky number: 9
November 22 - December 21
Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 6
December 23 - January 20
You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Your vim and vigour help you to finish a work project on time or to launch a new one. Money flow is good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans should be avoided.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 2
January 21 - February 19
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 1
February 20 - March 20
Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Lucky colour: Caramel Lucky number: 7
Amara Ramdev