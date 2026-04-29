Today's Horoscope – April 29, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your home environment may be hectic, which could result in emotional upset if you aren't well organised. Perhaps you could discuss delegating chores to others. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work, flamboyant though you may be. Lucky colour: garnet Lucky number: 3
April 21 - May 21
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Lucky colour: apricot Lucky number: 9
May 22 - June 21
Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. Sudden changes concerning colleagues may surprise you. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Lucky colour: tan Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Lucky colour: cream Lucky number: 7
July 23 - August 21
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Lucky colour: copper Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Lucky colour: orange Lucky number: 5
September 23 - October 22
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky colour: maroon Lucky number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky colour: ash Lucky number: 6
November 22 - December 21
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Lucky colour: chocolate Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change, and some premonitions may come true. Lucky colour: violet Lucky number: 9
January 21 - February 19
A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. Lucky colour: saffron Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky colour: magenta Lucky number: 1
Amara Ramdev