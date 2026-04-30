Today's Horoscope – April 30, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 April 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 2
April 21 - May 21
A new friend takes all your time and work will suffer. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time. A good phase to put your point of view across. Female associates/colleagues/authority figures could pose problems. Lucky colour: Burgundy Lucky number: 8
June 22 - July 22
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 6
July 23 - August 21
Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears and obsessions. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life. Lucky colour: Silver Lucky number: 1
August 22 - September 23
Female associates/colleagues/authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Lucky colour: Saffron Lucky number: 5
September 23 - October 22
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what is happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky colour: Indigo Lucky number: 4
November 22 - December 21
You will be recognised for your work and abilities, but even so, you won't always feel totally at ease with it. Loneliness may be an issue and despite being surrounded by well-wishers, it may not seem to be enough. Lucky colour: Opal Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky colour: Grey Lucky number: 1
January 21 - February 19
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 3
Amara Ramdev