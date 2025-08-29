Today's Horoscope – August 29, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 August 2025, 18:41 IST
Aries
Behaving in a compulsive-obsessive way with your partner is a no-no. A career change imminent. Communication emphasised today. Don't get involved in secret affairs or underhanded involvements. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 9
Taurus
Resist a temptation to make hasty judgments. A weekend getaway could counteract a sudden feeling of restlessness. Push for career growth today. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully. colour: Beige; Number: 4
Gemini
Detractors are proved false. Your boss or higher authority will realise that you were right all along. You will attract new love interests. Someone you meet will change your life Colour: Ivory; Number: 3
Cancer
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Colour: Maroon; Number: 6
Leo
You’ve sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Work load increases. Colour: Mustard; Number: 8
Virgo
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Colour: Butterscotch; Number: 2
Libra
An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Health problems may prevail if you haven't been getting enough rest. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Colour: Pearl; Number: 5
Scorpio
The moon makes you withdrawn. Quit nostalgia, and make the party scene today. Career highlighted. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Colour: Ruby; Number: 7
Sagittarius
Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Colour: Beige; Number: 1
Capricorn
Romantic encounters need caution. Children demand your time today. Your hard work will pay dividends now. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Colour: Sea-green; Number: 3
Aquarius
Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. News or information you’ve been waiting for could come from a surprising direction Colour: Honey; Number: 6
Pisces
You may feel challenged at work, but socially this will be a day of popularity. A junket comes through. Leave major issues on the back burner, or better still, let someone else tackle them. Colour: Plum; Number: 4