Today's Horoscope – August 6, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 August 2023, 01:22 IST
Aries
Your artistic abilities are heightened. At work, a new project comes through. A friend is supportive. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Health needs caution | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
A lack on concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 3
Leo
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7
Libra
Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 1
Scorpio
Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn
Try to entertain an important client today.. Don't be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7
Pisces
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 2
DH Web Desk