Today's Horoscope – December 10, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 December 2025, 18:33 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. Public dealings are favoured today. Tonight will bring you social success as well. A friend may turn into a foe.
Lucky colour: Crimson Lucky number: 8
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): This may be a time for romance, either new or rekindled with your partner. A good day to get ahead financially and shift your attitude toward a more positive outlook.
Lucky colour: Emerald Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove enlightening. Your sharp intelligence may make colleagues feel threatened.
Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Unexpected household expenses may arise, such as repairs and maintenance. An old friend may approach you with an interesting offer. Connect with your inner self through meditation, prayer, or service.
Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 5
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): A good day to make amends with an old friend. Revenge is a dish best eaten cold, so let bygones be bygones and extend a hand of friendship.
Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You are feeling good and are at your charming best. Work gets top priority, and if a colleague or two feels threatened, that's not on you. Money seems tight, so avoid swiping your card or indulging in luxuries.
Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 4
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You may feel out of tune with others at work or in the world. Some adjustments in how you connect with people will help. Stay calm and approach situations peacefully.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Be careful not to overextend yourself. Avoid overspending or you may exceed your limits. Steer clear of gambling and pay attention to every detail in your projects.
Lucky colour: Lilac Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Watch your health as your energy levels may be declining gradually. A good day for financial progress and unexpected good luck. Personal attitudes matter today.
Lucky colour: Burgundy Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Keep a realistic time frame in mind for your goals. Seek the support of friends who can guide you. Romance takes a backseat as work dominates your day.
Lucky colour: Grey Lucky number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You may be putting too much effort into something that seems unproductive. A sense of frustration may arise as you feel pulled in many directions. Get your facts in order before you respond.
Lucky colour: Mustard Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Avoid ego clashes. Your charm will help you navigate a delicate situation. You understand that life isn’t just black and white; there are many shades of grey.
Lucky colour: Sapphire Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev