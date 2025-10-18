Today's Horoscope – December 12, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 December 2025, 18:33 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You can make wonderful contributions to any organization you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don't do it by paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars.
Lucky colour: Carnation Lucky number: 9
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and participate in social events to increase your visibility.
Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 1
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Don't take your frustrations out on loved ones. A good day to buy a vehicle. Health is good, but don't ignore any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the major culprits.
Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Don't give in to moodiness today. A day spent helping at home will go a long way toward promoting peace. You could be invited to a black-tie event that offers good networking opportunities.
Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 7
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): You strike a harmonious balance between your logical and creative sides today. All day long you produce good work and are pleasant and approachable.
Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Try not to blow a situation out of proportion — you do love drama, don’t you? You may end up putting the other person on the defensive, and no good will come from that.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 5
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Start a health regime today — you've been highly stressed and overworked recently. Your love life has been slow; it's time to make a move and express your needs.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 3
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Hassles with your boss may erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. You’ve been on the back burner by choice — maybe it's time to take charge.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 8
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Trips and new places may open exciting doors for you. Life is no longer predictable. Watch for interesting developments in romance and love. Important information about so-called friends may surface.
Lucky colour: Violet Lucky number: 2
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Time to gain perspective and work on a relationship you feel is threatened by neglect. Romantic ties and financial gains may develop through overseas contacts.
Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 7
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Emotions could be a problem unless you talk to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. You may feel resentful toward those restricting your individuality.
Lucky colour: Mustard Lucky number: 9
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that doesn’t involve you — avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and influential connections are highlighted.
Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev