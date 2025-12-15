Today's Horoscope – December 15, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 December 2025, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Working out your cash flow can help you plan a pleasurable journey. The Moon makes you dreamy and romantic. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. . A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend.
Lucky Colour: Cobalt-blue Lucky Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
LEO:(Jul 23 -Aug 21): You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted.
Lucky Colour: Pista-green Lucky Number :6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO:(Aug 22 - Sept 23): Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too.
Lucky Colour: Cherry-red Lucky Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Lucky Colour: Cerise Lucky Number: 1
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours.
Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Your hard work will pay dividends and your meticulous planning will help you reach a goal. Overspending on luxurious items needs to be curbed as finances maybe low.
Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Jupiter continues its benefic influence on you. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment.
Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A detractor in the guise of friend is damaging your reputation. Much may happen in the career front today. Obstacles emerge that you didn't expect and things turn around corners you didn't see.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 6
Amara Ramdev