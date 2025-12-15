Cancer

June 22 - July 22

CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 8