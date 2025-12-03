Today's Horoscope – December 3, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 02 December 2025, 18:45 IST
March 21 - April 20
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Colour: Topaz; Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: Indigo; Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Colour: Beige; Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Your partner proves troublesome today. Avoid confrontations. You will find many reasons for frustration with family and co-workers. Colour: Coffee; Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
You are at your sentimental best today You may be infatuated with someone you meet and not seeing people objectively now. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations. Colour: Fuchsia; Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans. Colour: Bronze; Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Indigo; Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Colour: silver; Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Colour: Beige; Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You are careful with money, but it works both ways . Your sense of humour carries you through a sticky patch. A day to express your emotions, get what you want and follow you heart. Colour: Sapphire; Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
A sense of your own uniqueness and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Colour: Indigo; number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Your dreamy disposition is attractive, but at work a more practical approach will help. You will accomplish much today, if you are not stubborn or proud Colour: Honey; Number: 2
Amara Ramdev