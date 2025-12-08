Today's Horoscope – February 10, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 February 2026, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Lucky colour: Emerald Lucky number: 5
April 21 - May 21
You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel, write letters, and catch up with a friend you have neglected. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some.
Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Your hard work will reap rewards. You can now correct past mistakes and learn from them. Learn any of the occult sciences — astrology, tarot cards, runes, dealing with gems or aromatherapy.
Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 8
June 22 - July 22
Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues — both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up.
Lucky colour: Opal Lucky number: 1
July 23 - August 21
Stress-related problems occur. Keep a low profile and be a spectator — all the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time.
Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 3
August 22 - September 23
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Loneliness may be an issue, despite being surrounded by well-wishers.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 9
September 23 - October 22
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching.
Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky colour: Topaz Lucky number: 2
November 22 - December 21
Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking — you may be way off the mark.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 6
December 23 - January 20
Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations to be avoided. Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Be discreet about any information you uncover. Children give joy.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Your personal charm and magnetism make you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration, and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today.
Lucky colour: Mustard Lucky number: 1
February 20 - March 20
Romance, humour, and imagination are heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading.
Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky number: 4
Amara Ramdev