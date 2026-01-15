Today's Horoscope – February 11, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 February 2026, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky colour: Copper Lucky number: 7
April 21 - May 21
A response from that special one indicated an old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Lucky colour: Red Lucky number: 5
May 22 - June 21
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others, and then it will feel better.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 4
July 23 - August 21
Problems with colleagues are likely. Try to deal with it in a diplomatic way – after all, they are your colleagues, not your friends – so a certain amount of give and take should be adhered to. Avoid friends or acquaintances that drink too much.
Lucky colour: Aubergine Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Focus on what you can do, and don’t worry about things that are not in your control. You seem to be moody and down-hearted. Relax – things have a way of falling into place. The Universe is offering you a great deal, but you need to listen to it calling you.
Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 8
September 23 - October 22
You have been keeping a lot of feelings under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming, or whatever works for you.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level.
Lucky colour: Bottle-Green Lucky number: 1
November 22 - December 21
You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns.
Lucky colour: Linen Lucky number: 3
December 23 - January 20
A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence. Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts.
Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. You may feel resentful and antagonistic towards those you feel are restricting your individuality.
Lucky colour: Mustard Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education, and connections with important people come to pass.
Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky number: 8
Amara Ramdev