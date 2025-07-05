Today's Horoscope – February 12, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 February 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You can make wonderful contributions to any organization that you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don't do it by paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars.
Colour: carnation
Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and participate in social events so you will have visibility.
Colour: mauve
Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. A good day to buy a vehicle. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.
Colour: Tan
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Colour: Cream
Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Colour: Sky-blue
Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Colour: Scarlet
Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Colour: Pink
Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Colour: Indigo
Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Colour: Grey
Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Colour: Mango
Number: 9
Amara Ramdev