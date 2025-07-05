Today's Horoscope – February 13, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 February 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit brings popularity. Your charisma will no doubt attract a lot of attention and a lot of admirers today.
Colour: Brick-red
Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Colour: Burgundy
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
The day opens with a big opportunity for you career-wise, so make sure that you use the opportunity – carpe diem! A good friend is very demanding of your time and attention.
Colour: Mauve
Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns.
Colour: Silver
Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities.
Colour: Ash
Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change, as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues.
Colour: Coffee
Number: 1
October 23 - November 21
Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think.
Colour: Mango
Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Cerise
Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. Try not to let daydreaming and distractions undermine your productivity. A family member may not see the merit of your ideas.
Colour: sapphire
Number: 7
January 21 - February 19
Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you!
Colour: Coral
Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 1
Amara Ramdev