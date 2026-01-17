Today's Horoscope – February 14, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 February 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today marks a pivotal point in your career; seize opportunities as they arise. Relationships with loved ones could be tested, but will ultimately strengthen. Your financial acumen will bring rewards. Avoid impulsive decisions in personal matters.
Colour: Cerise
Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
Financial prospects brighten; expect good news by midday. While social events may be enticing, prioritize family time. Be mindful of your words as they can have a lasting impact today.
Colour: Olive
Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Communication is key; an important conversation awaits you. Be prepared for unexpected travel plans. Balance work and leisure to keep stress at bay.
Colour: Sapphire-blue
Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new.
Colour: Beige
Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again.
Colour: Mango
Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones.
Colour: Bronze
Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Career matters are frustrating Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided.
Colour: Magenta
Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated.
Colour: red
Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Your relationship is in a state of flux and open mindedness and honesty are needed at this hour. Be alert for evasive or deceptive statements at work today.
Colour: ochre
Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations to be avoided. Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Be discreet about any information you uncover. Children give joy.
Colour: orange
Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today.
Colour: Coral
Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading.
Colour: crimson
Number: 6
Amara Ramdev