Today's Horoscope – February 15, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 February 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Consider taking up a new hobby to channel your energy. Work-related tasks will bring recognition but also create stress. Pay close attention to details today; they matter.
Colour: Teal
Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
You may find an unexpected solution to a long-standing problem. Friendships are in focus; cherish the reliable ones. Be cautious while dealing with sensitive family issues.
Colour: Bronze
Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
A surprise in your personal life may throw you off balance. Your multitasking abilities will come in handy at work. Take time for yourself amid the chaos.
Colour: Silver
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Your intuitive abilities are at their peak today, making it easier to navigate tricky emotional waters. Family matters take precedence, but find time for yourself to recharge. Artistic pursuits or hobbies could prove rewarding.
Colour: Ash
Number: 1
July 23 - August 21
Your magnetic presence draws people toward you in social situations. Be cautious with your financial decisions; not every shiny opportunity is golden. Your intuitive instincts make navigating tricky situations easier.
Colour: Purple
Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Your detail-oriented nature shines at work, making you the go-to problem solver. In personal matters, try not to overanalyse; it could lead to unnecessary stress. Take some time out to indulge in life's simpler pleasures.
Colour: Wine
Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails.
Colour: magenta
Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
It seems that responsibilities which should have fallen to others, have fallen in your lap and, in the process, you are left overworked and exhausted. Better career options come your way.
colour: amethyst
Number: 8
November 22 - December 21
The transit of major planets hands you the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Colour: Amber
Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Colour: Apricot
Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist now. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life.
Colour: peach
Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy.
Colour: Amber
Number: 9
Amara Ramdev